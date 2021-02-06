Online music gig for little ones by Longford's Backstage Theatre

This week Backstage Theatre launched the first in their six part series of free online concerts for little ones.

Broadcasting live on Baskstage’s Facebook page every Saturday at 4pm, join Kyle Riley for an entertaining, energetic and engaging musical show.

Kyle brings his unique brand of music for young children direct to your sitting room, kitchen or playroom to get your children dancing their way through the weekend.

Filled with his own original children’s music, traditional children’s songs, film faves and pop classics it’s perfect for your under 8s and fun for the whole family. Join in this Saturday at 4pm for a free fun filled, loud singing, party boppin', rock n rolling jamboree.