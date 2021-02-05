Backstage Theatre Longford initiative highlighted

They say every cloud has a silver lining, without doubt the silver lining of 2020 for Backstage Theatre was their Activate Residency.

Activate offers theatre practitioners and artists the opportunity to start making work again, to explore and develop work or just the time and space needed to dream and play.

Throughout the Autumn, where government guidelines permitted, Backstage welcomed artists from across Ireland for a series of residencies. Artists were given access to studio with limited additional access to the main stage, technical, admin and financial support to aid with the development of work.

Such has been the impact of this initiative, supporting artists when they need it most, that the Arts Council have featured Backstage in the latest instalment of their Arts Centres Sessions series, highlighting inspirational work within the arts industry.

“... it gave us the chance to dip our toe in the water...”

In their latest interview they feature Mona Considine, Director of Backstage Theatre, and choreographer Roisin Whelan to chat about their experience with the Backstage’s Activate Residency Programme.

Interview in full here.

Upcoming residencies for January and February have been rescheduled in accordance with guidelines and the Backstage team look forward to welcoming the rest of the successful Activate artist when restrictions are lifted.