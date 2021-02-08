SciFest calls for Longford entries

SciFest, Ireland’s largest and most inclusive second level STEM fair programme is calling on students in Longford to enter the 16th annual SciFest@College competition.

The 2020 competition was run online and was widely acclaimed as a great success.

The continuing Covid-19 restrictions mean that this year’s competition will again be online and students across the country are encouraged to enter.

All projects will be accepted from the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths.

The deadline for receipt of entry forms for SciFest@College 2021 is March 23.