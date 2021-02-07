284 new .ie domains registered in Longford during 2020

Longford businesses, services, and community groups registered 284 new .ie domains in 2020 as the county mobilised online in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's according to the latest .IE Domain Profile Report, which explores and analyses the .ie database.

The number represents a 13% increase on 2019. “The nationwide increase in new .ie domain registrations is very encouraging,” said David Curtin, Chief Executive of .IE, Ireland’s national registry.

“It suggests that businesses and public services in Longford were able to quickly and easily set up an online presence and meet local demand in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.