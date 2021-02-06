Welcome boost for Longford tourism with Fáilte Ireland investment

A new nationwide €55 million investment by Fáilte Ireland will provide a welcome boost for tourism businesses in Longford, Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy has said.

Funding for the Tourism Business Continuity Scheme was announced in Budget 2021 and Fáilte Ireland is responsible for developing and administering the scheme.

Senator Carrigy said: “The scheme will support those tourism businesses that were not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment or previous Fáilte Ireland continuity grant schemes.

“I am confident this will have a positive impact on the industry in Longford and will be key to helping it survive and thrive in the year ahead.

“The first phase of the Scheme opens for applications on the 11th February 2021 to businesses including outdoor activity providers, visitor attractions not eligible for CRSS, caravan and camping providers registered with Fáilte Ireland and Cruise

Hire companies who meet the eligibility criteria.

“The Government will continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and ensure that appropriate supports are in place.”