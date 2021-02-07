Longford County Council to support Irish Cancer Society

Longford County Council will offer its support to the Irish Cancer Society on March 26 to highlight awareness for the charity’s annual Daffodil Day campaign.

The Irish Cancer Society wrote to Longford County Council to request that landmark buildings in the county be lit up yellow to mark the annual Daffodil Day on March 26.

Daffodil Day is one of the charity’s major fundraising events but, due to Covid-19, it was cancelled last year.

At all three Municipal Districts last week, councillors agreed to the request, noting the importance of supporting such a worthy cause.

“I think we should do this,” said Cathaoirleach of Longfod Municipal District Peggy Nolan to agreement from her council colleagues last week.

“Most families that are afflicted with this terrible disease will availa of the support of the Irish Cancer Society.”