Niall Horan and Noelle Healy lift spirits of Longford students

They say letter-writing is a dying art form but the experience of Gym 1 English class in Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford, certainly disproves this theory.

Prior to Christmas, the students wrote letters to famous people or people they admired.

Their teacher, Ms Keogh decided that she would post these letters. Their hope was that a response would arrive to the school some day in 2021 and punctuate the monotony of the new normal.

Lea Shannon wrote to All Ireland winning Dublin footballer Noelle Healy. Never did she imagine that Noelle Healy would tweet a copy of her letter and enlist the help of the local LGFA community to locate her.

The story featured in the Longford Leader and last Friday, Lea Shannon received a letter from her hero, along with a signed warm-up Dublin jersey, worn by Healy on All-Ireland Final day! Lea, a proud Clonguish player, was "delighted" with the positive public reaction to her letter. Lea was not the only student to receive a response to her letter.

Much to the astonishment of her classmates last Tuesday, Shauna Nolan announced in online class that she had received a signed copy of Niall Horan's album in the post over the Christmas holidays. This declaration certainly added some excitement to online learning.

Ms Keogh said, “The generosity of both Noelle Healy and Niall Horan is greatly appreciated and certainly taught the students that the art of letter-writing is very much alive!”