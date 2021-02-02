Covid-19 Latest: NPHET daily report reveals Longford is ONLY county with NO new confirmed cases of disease

There were NO new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded in Longford today.

While Ireland suffered its biggest daily death toll from the virus, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) revealed that Longford was the ONLY county in the country to record no new cases of the disease.

Longford recorded 556 positive cases of Covid-19 during the opening month of 2021.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,346.

The 5-day moving average is now 8 (cases per day) in Longford and the incidence rate is 369.4 (per 100,000 population) - below the national rate of 455.0.

Longford's incidence rate is the eleventh lowest rate in the country.

There have been 151 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

National

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 101 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

This represents the highest number announced in one day by NPHET during the pandemic.

Of the deaths, 83 occurred in January while 18 occurred in February. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 19-103 years.

NPHET said there has been a total of 3,418 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, February 2, 1,388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There were 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The news on cases has improved. As of midnight, Monday, February 1, the HPSC was been notified of 879 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 198,424* (*denotification of 8 confirmed cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.