Covid-19 latest: Longford recorded 556 positive cases during opening month of 2021

Longford recorded 556 positive cases of Covid-19 during the opening month of 2021.

From March to December in 2020, over a spell of ten and a half months, the total number of cases in Longford was 790 - just 234 than in the first month of the new year. 212 cases were recorded last October, 136 in April and 133 in both May and December.

On Monday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) says it was notified of five new confirmed cases of the disease in Longford.

From January 1 to January 31, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 556 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases ; Jan 21 - 22 cases ; Jan 22 - 12 cases ; Jan 23 - 10 cases ; Jan 24 - 9 cases ; Jan 25 - 6 cases ; Jan 26 - 13 cases ; Jan 27 - 13 cases ; Jan 28 - 14 cases ; Jan 29 - 15 cases ; Jan 30 - 5 cases ; Jane 31 - 5 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,346 (1,341 as at Saturday, January 30 plus the 5 announced today by NPHET).

The 5-day moving average is now 10 (cases per day) in Longford and the incidence rate is 376.8 (per 100,000 population) - below the national rate of 478.7.

Longford's incidence rate is the tenth lowest rate in the country.

There have been 154 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

National

Today another 10 deaths were reported of people with the virus. All 10 deaths occurred in January. There has been a total of 3,317 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 197,553* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of midnight, Sunday 31st January.

Today the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan emphasised the danger that still exists when in contact with other people.

“While we have experienced very significant improvement in incidence over recent weeks, I am concerned that it appears to be slowing down at much too high a level of infection. People need to take real care in any setting in which they come into contact with others.

“In particular, workplaces and retail settings need to review their existing protocols and ensure that their staff and customers are protected as much as possible.

“Given the prevalence of the B117 variant and how infectious it is, it is extremely important that people take all preventative measures possible, including staying home.”