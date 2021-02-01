Car seized as Gardaí in Granard break up gathering in breach of Covid regulations
Gardaí in the Granard District broke up a gathering in Clonfin yesterday afternoon where a number of people were present and in breach of Covid-19 regulations.
Six people were spoken to by gardaí on the scene and a file is being prepared for the DPP in relation to breached public health guidelines.
One of the people present was driving a vehicle which had no tax, insurance or NCT. Gardaí have seized the vehicle under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.
Proceedings will follow.
