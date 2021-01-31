Covid-19 Latest: Less than five new cases in Longford

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has said there is an onus on employers to ensure that staff are encouraged to work from home during this evening daily NPHET press briefing where it was announced that there have been 15 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 1,247 confirmed cases of the virus.

All 15 deaths occurred in January. There has been a total of 3,307 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday, January 30, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 1,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 196,547 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,516 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 39 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) says it has been notified of less than five confirmed cases of the disease in Longford.

The 5-day moving average is 12 (cases per day) in Longford and the incidence rate is 386.6 (per 100,000 population)

Longford's incidence rate is the 11th lowest rate in the country.

There have been 158 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “There is an onus on employers to ensure that, in the first instance, staff are encouraged to work from home and in cases where that is not possible, that their workplaces are safe for staff and customers and in full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.

“The HPSC has comprehensive guidance on outbreak management and infection prevention control measures that every employer should be familiar with and activating on their premises. I encourage all employers and managers to review their workplaces and ensure they have effective measures in place.”