Mullinalaghta remembers gifted craftsman and talented musician, the late Paddy McMillan with great fondness

It was with genuine sadness that the death of Paddy McMillan, which occurred in Southampton, England on Thursday, January 7, was received in Mullinalaghta and much of the surrounding area.

A native of East Belfast, in his youth Paddy qualified as a plumber. He worked on cruise ships. His employment entailed him travelling to many areas of the world.

Prior to leaving his home his first job was with Harland and Wolff. As a matter of interest his father worked on the construction of the Titanic.

On his retirement, Paddy purchased the residence of the late Lizzie Donohoe (nee Keegan) Cloonagh around 1998-9. He dwelt among us for approximately nineteen years.

Though born and reared in a city and a complete stranger he integrated in his new surroundings very fast. It can be truly said that he became one of ourselves.

A gifted craftsman Paddy will be remembered in Mullinalaghta and far beyond as a very talented musician.

Also a master carpenter he was known to make some of his own instruments. His musical skills were witnessed and admired in the many lounges and halls.

Paddy's love of Irish Ceili and Traditional music was legendary. When it came to fund-raisiing for local charities his services were always provided free of charge.

With a keen interest in fishing he got great pleasure in taking his boat to the various lakes and rivers adjacent to us. Indeed he was very generous with his catch and was known to deliver trout, pike etc to his neighbours.

Aged 84, Paddy is survived by his wife Rosie, son Nicholas, daughter Kate and grandchildren to whom our condolences are extended. May he rest in peace.