Ballymahon native Pat Murray was a lovely lady, with a great sense of humour

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 80th year, after a long illness, which she fought bravely and with dignity in the loving care of her family and the staff of St Vincent’s University Hospital and Blackrock Clinic, on Sunday, January 10 of Pat (Patricia) Murray (née Lovell), Carrickmines, Dublin 18 and formerly of Kilmacanogue, Co Wicklow and Main Street, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Pat, as she was affectionately known, was predeceased by her husband Sean Murray, native of Tashinney, Longford (the late Longford footballer and prominent businessman) and her parents Bobby and Margaret Lovell.

A regular visitor back to Ballymahon and Tashinney down the years, she was a lovely lady, full of life and with a great sense of humour, a woman who left a lasting impression on those she met.

She will be dearly missed by her family, neighbours and the many friends she made during her life. Pat was in her 80th year when she passed away after a long illness which she bore with quiet dignity.

A private funeral took place on Wednesday, January 13.

We extend our deepest sympathy to her daughter Cathy, sons Sean and Ed, her grandchildren who she adored, Millie, George, Max, Sean, Thea, Zara and Emma Jane, sister Niamh, brother Anthony, son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Lisa and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.