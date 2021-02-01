Late Patricia McDonnell will be sadly missed by everyone in Lanesboro and Summerhill that had the pleasure to know her

It was with great sadness that we leaned of the death on Friday, January 15 of Patricia McDonnell, Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Longford / Summerhill, Meath.

Pat, as she was most commonly known, came to live amongst us many years ago and she was predeceased by her husband Martin.

Pat, a native of Summerhill, Co Meath, was a very popular figure in the community. She was a character of note and always had the quick response to the banter that was going on around her.

Pat, no matter where, she had a great presence and her forthrightness endeared her to everyone that came to know her.

She always had a warm and cheery welcome and through the few years of her illness she was never heard to complain, nor did she ever lose the warm and cheerful smile.

The impact Pat made in the community was clear to be seen by the large number that were genuinely upset at her passing.



She will be sadly missed by everyone that had the pleasure to know her.

Pat’s remains were removed to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro on Tuesday, January 19 followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for cremation.

Pat will be sadly missed by her daughter Stephanie, sons Martin and Jed, sister Marie, son in law Kevin, daughters in law Clodagh and Gina, sisters in law, bothers in law, all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends, to whom we extend our deepest sympathy.