Late JP O'Boyle was a great family man and one of the leading lights at Longford Golf Club

It was with great deep regret we learned of the death on Saturday, January 16, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda of JP O’Boyle, Ballyleague.

JP, a native of Castlebar, was predeceased 13 years ago by his late wife Kathleen to whom he was totally devoted to and he was by her side right to the end.

Many years have passed since he came to a new job with Bord na Móna where he worked in administration until his retirement.

Initially the O’Boyle family lived on the Green before moving to their newly built house in Ballyleague.

JP was a man who was meticulous in everything he done where he left nothing to chance. He was very popular amongst his workmates and throughout our community.

He was a quiet gentleman and he always had that friendly and welcoming smile that went with his warmest of welcomes.

JP was a great family man and had a deep and great interest in education and was a great encouragement to his growing family in them achieving the best.

JP had a great love of the game of golf and he was one of the leading lights at Longford Golf Club. His attention to detail on the golf course was clear to be seen in his game where he was for many years a single handicap member of the club, in itself no mean feat.

JP’s passing will no doubt sadden the hearts of everyone that knew him and leave a void in our community.

His remains were removed to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague on Tuesday, January 19 for his Funeral Mass and he was then laid to rest in Cloontuskert Cemetery alongside his wife Kathleen.

To his daughters Joan and Anne, sons Brendan and John, his 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, his sons-in-law Brendan and Liam, daughters-in-law Marie and Laura, his sister Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, we extend our heartfelt sympathy.