Late Linda Frawley, Ballymahon was a kind, caring and generous lady

Everyone in the Ballymahon area was shocked and saddened upon hearing of the sudden and untimely death of Linda Frawley, Darogue, Ballymahon on Thursday, January 14, in the loving care of St Christopher’s, who had just turned 46 in November.

She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Tess, aunts Ita and Julie and uncle Packie.



Linda dealt with so much in life. She had numerous surgeries which she just pulled through with great bravery, the loss of many dear friends and the biggest hurdle, the passing of her Dad and Mam which she dealt with such strength and resilience.



She was always cheerful and energetic and brought a lot of love and happiness to everyone she touched. Her infectious smile brought out the best in everyone she met, a kind, caring and generous lady, she was always full of life.



One of the staff members in St Christopher’s, Ann, recently described Linda as being “one of a kind” and she certainly was that.



She loved everybody unconditionally and always saw goodness in people. She could spend hours cutting up old magazines, making jigsaws, loving colouring books and writing in copy books to then later cut them up again.



Linda also loved to clean and tidy up, she had to be reminded regularly to sit down and relax, she had her own way of doing things. Everything had a place and if it was moved she would let you know.

As children, her only sister Amy remembers her imaginary friend “Tony” who was blamed if something was moved and went missing. She also loved music, dancing, a good sing-song and especially Declan Nerney.

Linda loved her sister Amy who was referred to everyone as “My Amy” with whom she shared many memories, Amy and Stephen's wedding and the great joy of becoming an aunt. She loved nothing more than to be asked about her niece and nephew.

Linda loved to bump into her neighbours both at home and at Clonbalt, if she met you once you were sure to be stopped on the street after that so she could say hello, and if you had a dog that was a bigger bonus as Linda loved animals especially the household dog Ruby, whom she asked about every time herself and Amy spoke.

Linda adored her housemates Sylvia and Miriam and the staff of Hazel Grove and her Leisure Buddies who will hold in their hearts fantastic memories of trips way, nights-out and activities spent together.

Linda’s Funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Liam Murray in St Matthew's Church where the lovely music and singing was performed by James Wallis. The gifts which were brought to the altar by Amy, Stephen and their children Shane and Emma were chosen by her friends and housemates Miriam and Sylvia - a photo of the three friends taken just a few weeks ago in their Christmas jumpers, a Teddy bear, a colouring book and markers and a Jigsaw of her dog Ruby whom she loved.

Eimear Kenny did the Reading at the Mass and also one of the Prayers of the Faithful with Stephen and his brother Gary and also Gary’s friend Aoife Sweeney.



At the end of the Mass, Amy’s first cousin Enda Coffey read a beautiful tribute to Linda, which was written by Ann McKenna, one of the staff in St Christopher's. Her remains were laid to rest in Shrule Cemetery.

Amy and her family were overwhelmed by the amount of phone calls and messages received with the most beautiful and funny stories about Linda, it also showed the huge level of respect which has always been held for the Frawley family. They are grateful for the memories they shared at Christmas, as they danced, sang and laughed hard with Linda, Amy and Stephen have always been there for her, together with her niece and nephew, looking after her with so much love and affection at all times. They can be proud of that.

We extend our sincere sympathy to Amy, Stephen and their young children Emma and Shane, to all of Linda’s aunts and uncles, relatives, neighbours and many friends. You will be missed by so many, you were someone very special and will always stay close to your family’s hearts. May her gentle soul rest in peace with her Mam and Dad, Tess and Michael and with all the other Angels in Heaven.