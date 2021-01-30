Longford people invited to have their say on the N4 Mullingar to Rooskey route

TII have invited the residents of the local area, members of the public and interested parties to participate in a public consultation on the Route Corridor Optionsof the N4 Mullingar to Rooskey route.

The consultation period for the second non-statutory public consultation is now open and will run until March 19, 2021.

Details and information in relation to the Route Corridor Options are being made available online through a virtual public consultation experience due to COVID 19.

For more information, please Enter Virtual Public Consultation



The TII welcome your feedback on the Route Corridor Options which you can submit online through our virtual public consultation platform or by making a submission by email or post. Click here for contact details.

There will be also be an opportunity to arrange an online meeting or telephone call with the project team from Monday, February 1, with the meetings to take place weekdays, during normal working hours from February 3 to March 19.