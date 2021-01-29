Covid-19 Latest: Five-day moving average is now 11 cases per day in Longford

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) says it has been notified of a further 14 confirmed cases of the disease in Longford this Friday.

The 5-day moving average is now 11 (cases per day) in Longford and the incidence rate is 369.4 (per 100,000 population) - well below the national rate of 574.7 but slightly up on yesterday's incidence rate of 362.1 per 100,000 population. It is the sixth lowest rate in the country.

There have been 151 new cases in Longford over the past 14 days.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,321 (1,307 as at Wednesday, January 27 plus the 14 announced today by NPHET).

From January 1 to January 28, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 531 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases ; Jan 21 - 22 cases ; Jan 22 - 12 cases ; Jan 23 - 10 cases ; Jan 24 - 9 cases ; Jan 25 - 6 cases ; Jan 26 - 13 cases ; Jan 27 - 13 cases ; Jan 28 - 14 cases).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,254 additional cases nationally and 48 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the latest confirmed cases, 437 are in Dublin, 146 are in Cork, 76 are in Meath, 69 are in Wexford, 62 are in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties, including Longford.

At 2pm today, there were 1,518 Covid-19 patients in hospital of which 211 are in ICU.

