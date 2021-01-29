Suspect device found in Longford estate was 'viable'

A suspicious device found in the garden of a private house in Granard yesterday has been confirmed as being viable.The device was discovered yesterday morning in the Trumra Road area at around 11am.



Defence Forces personnel connected to its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) removed the suspect device from the scene and brought it to Athlone's Custume Barracks for further testing to be carried out.



Garda sources have this afternoon confirmed the results of those tests, with the device being described as 'viable'.



A spokesperson said a number of bolts and screws were found contained inside the seven inch long device.



Gardai believe the incident may be connected to an ongoing feud in the north Longford area and have begun an investigation.



Detectives are this afternoon trawling through CCTV in the hope of furthering those enquiries and have appealed for the public's assistance.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 6686512.