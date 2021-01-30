Pilot safety venture needs ‘joined up’ approach, Longford council meeting hears

A new anti-crime body earmarked for Longford will “fall flat on its face” unless there is cross departmental support for its initiation.

Longford is one of three locations across the country in line for a pilot community safety partnership scheme aimed at increasing collaboration across various state agencies, local communities and county councils.

The new pilot, which is set to cost in the region of €250,000 to set up, came in for cautious optimism at last week's January meeting of Longford County Council.

Fine Gael group leader Cllr Colm Murray said while any initiative designed to enhance community safety was welcome, questions still remained.

“There needs to be a joined up inter departmental approach on this,” he said.

Cllr Murray continued, adding if the new scheme was set up anything like the county's Local Community Development Committee, it would be doomed to failure.

“It will flat on its face if it does go down a similar route,” he said.

“I think I lost hair in the first 18 months of the LCDC being set up at the time!”