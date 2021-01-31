Longford County Council's financial position in rude health, meeting hears

Longford County Council's financial health remains in considerably better shape than many of its neighbouring counterparts.

A meeting of the local authority last week heard how the Council continues to punch above its fiscal weight in terms of IT, energy savings and house rent collection rates.

Head of Finance John McKeon briefed local politicians via a 2019 Performance Indicator report in a document which also showed Longford as having one of the highest per capita spends in the country for library services.

“Our library service in this county is a badge of honour and that is reflective of its usage,” said Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler.