Longford man fined for banging on doors while intoxicated

A man with 84 previous convictions has been convicted and fined €350 for a public order offence in February of last year.

Stephen Maguire, 29 Breadin Street, Drogheda, Co Dundalk, appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged with public order.

Gda Ronan Duffy explained to the court that gardaí had received reports shortly after 11pm on February 10, 2020, of a male causing a disturbance at Lana Aoibheann, Longford.

When gardaí arrived, they observed the man who was highly intoxicated and banging on the doors of houses.

“His speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet and couldn’t compose sentences,” Gda Duffy explained.

Mr Maguire was arrested and conveyed to Longford Garda Station where he was charged and cautioned.

Mr Maguie received a fine of €350.