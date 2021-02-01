‘Blaggard’ given €250 fine for shouting abuse at Longford gardaí

A man who shouted abuse at gardaí after a car, in which he was a rear seat passenger, was stopped for travelling at excessive speed, has been fined €250 with three months to pay.

The court heard that Paddy Joe Doyle, with an address at Bay 1 Halting Site, Tuam Road, Galway, refused to leave the vehicle when requested by gardaí on November 29, 2020, at approximately 2am.

Solicitor John Quinn noted to Judge Hughes that his client’s offence was at the lower end of the scale.

The court heard the Mr Doyle had seven previous convictions, four of which were for public order, two for theft and one for criminal damage.

“He’s a blaggard. He’s 20 years old and has seven previous convictions. I know his type,” said Judge Hughes, fining Mr Doyle €250 with three months to pay.