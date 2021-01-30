Longford man to reappear for possession of stick used to cause injury

A man charged with possession of a two-foot long stick, which was used to cause injury to another man has had his case put back to February 16 for disclosure.

James Donoghue, 3 St Mary’s Street, Drumlish, was also before Longford District Court last Tuesday for breach of bail.

Sgt Enda Daly explained that Mr Donoghue had breached several bail conditions including a breach of curfew on January 1, 2021, and a number of failures to sign on.

He will reappear before Longford District Court on February 16.