Longford’s 5Global in national enterprise awards final

The National Enterprise Awards Final will take place virtually on February 11 and 5Global, will be representing County Longford Local Enterprise Office at the event.



Education expert 5Global is behind the innovative new education provider Longford International College.



It offers blended online courses in business, sports and law, from diploma to doctoral degree level, and has been developed in conjunction with international learning institutions such as Leeds United College.



Its accredited qualifications allow students to study from anywhere in the world.



Senator Micheál Carrigy extended every best wish to 5Global. “The National Enterprise Awards celebrate small businesses and recognise excellence in exporting, sustainability and innovation. The finalists are competing for a €50,000 prize fund which goes to the overall winner, as well as eight regional awards.”



Senator Carrigy concluded; “I applaud the County Local Enterprise Office for the invaluable work it continues to do in encouraging entrepreneurship and supporting small businesses in County Longford. Other great initiatives include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme and National Women’s Enterprise Day.”