Covid-19 Latest: Thirteen new cases in Longford as incidence rate drops again

For the second day in succession, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), has reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 in county Longford.

Thankfully, the incidence rate of Covid-19 in Longford continues to decline but the number of new cases around Ireland has crept up to nearly 1,500 while almost 50 more lives have been lost by the devastating third wave.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is 362.1 per 100,000 population with 148 new cases in the county over the past 14 days. It is the sixth lowest rate in the country.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,307 (1,294 as at Tuesday, January 26 plus the 13 announced today by NPHET).

From January 1 to January 27, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 517 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases ; Jan 21 - 22 cases ; Jan 22 - 12 cases ; Jan 23 - 10 cases ; Jan 24 - 9 cases ; Jan 25 - 6 cases ; Jan 26 - 13 cases ; Jan 27 - 13 cases).

In its daily statement, NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) had been notified of 47 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 46 deaths occurred in January. It means that there have now been a total of 3,167 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET says that as of 2pm today, 1,567 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. 69 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Wednesday, January 27 the HPSC has been notified of 1,466 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 192,645*, (*three cases denotified), confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.