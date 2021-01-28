UPDATE: Suspicious device discovered in Granard garden has been removed for further tests

A suspicious device discovered in a garden of a Trumra Road estate in Granard this morning appears to be viable, gardaí have confirmed.

The device, which was approximately seven inches long, one centimetre in diameter and had wires protruding from either end.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived on the scene from Athlone soon after. The device has been taken to Athlone for further tests.

Read more: Gardaí dealing with 'suspicious device' in Granard