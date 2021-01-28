BREAKING: Gardaí dealing with 'suspicious device' in Granard

Gardaí are currently dealing with a suspicious device in the Trumra Road area of Granard.

The device was discovered in a garden of the estate at approximately 11am this morning. Gardaí have since closed off the road and the estate and residents of nearby houses have left their homes while the device is being dealt with.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is currently on its way from Athlone to deal with the issue.

Gardaí are investigating a possible feud link, with this being the third call about a suspicious device in the last week.