Longford's Running Book author John Connell to appear on Nationwide
Local author John Connell with RTE presenter Ciarán Mullooly
Local author of popular The Cow Book and recently released The Running Book, John Connell, is set to appear on RTE’s Nationwide this Friday night.
John has been filming throughout the county with Lanesboro man and RTE presenter Ciarán Mullooly.
He will be discussing his latest release, The Running Book, on Friday night’s show.
Nationwide airs on RTE One this Friday night at 7pm.
