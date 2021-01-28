Suspended sentence for Ballymahon man who stole Buckfast

A Ballymahon man who stole Buckfast from a local supermarket has been handed a once month prison sentence, suspended for three years following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

David O’Leary, with addresses at 2 St Matthews’ Park, Ballymahon, and 2A Moy Mews, Ballymahon, had been in custody for three weeks when he appeared before Judge Hughes.

That was due to the number of bench warrantsthat had been issued for the defendant following a number of failures to appear.

“He accepts the matter and is awaiting sentence today,” solicitor for the defence, Frank Gearty explained.

“On December 29, he was remanded by Judge Mitchell to court on the fifth of January, but he couldn’t be produced due to Covid-19 in the prisons.

“He suffers from significant depression.

“He has two children and he’s taking steps to improve his life. He hopes this state of constantly coming to court will cease after this sentence, so it looks good for the future,” Mr Gearty concluded.

Judge Hughes closed the case by giving Mr O’Leary a one month prison sentence and suspending it for three years.