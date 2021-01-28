Motoring on at Bradys of Arva within guidelines

VOLKSWAGEN dealership Bradys of Arva is embracing online methods to conduct commercial sales during the current lockdown.

Martin Quinn, sales executive at Bradys of Arva said online inquiries have increased hugely. "A lot more people are making initial inquiries through our website.

We send customers personsided videos of all our new and used vans and we either e-mail them or Wharsapp them," he explained. Members of the sales team have also been using modern technology to do live video calls with customers to demonstrate the functions of a particular van.

A large number of customers had also pre-ordered their new commercial vehicles before Christmas.

The new Volkswagen Caddy is exciting news for 2021. The fifth generation Caddy Cargo is a completely new vehicle and still meets all known requirements.

Whether loading cargo, squeezing into tight spaces or taking on longer trips, you’ll fall in love with the new Caddy Cargo's latest driver assistance systems, ergonomic seats and generous space.

The new Caddy Cargo features a range of impressive highlights inside and out. Engineered to make the new Caddy Cargo as comfortable as it is capable, these include:

A high-quality optional digital cockpit and future-oriented infotainment

Increased load capacity

ergoComfort seats, with a new seating concept that offers two individual seats in the third row

Improved, brighter LED headlights and taillights

Independently locking load compartment

Busy used Van's market

Martin reveals that 2020 was a most successful year for Bradys of Arva in terms of quality used Commercial vehicle sales. He added that trend is continuing online and over the phone.

Work shop

The workshop is classed as an essential service and is operating in the normal hours with protective Covid measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.

"We are here to help our customers and we are open five days a week, Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, customers can book their service appointment online and customers can also view all our Commercial vehicles, both new and used online as well as order parts," Martin flagged.

See www.bradysarva.ie for more details.