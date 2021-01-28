Message from the Editor: Local newspapers face a challenge like never before

Your local newspaper is in a fight for survival. The ongoing pandemic has tested the resolve of us all, and the Longford Leader is no different.

We understand and appreciate the special place that this newspaper holds in the community, and that is why we will doggedly continue to deliver your local news like no other media organisation can - in print every week and online, all the time. With continued declines in circulation and advertising revenue, we have had to take measures to ensure that we come through the Covid 19 crisis as a sustainable business. Our staff continues to be incredibly understanding of the position we find ourselves in. Unfortunately some have been placed on temporary leave, some have had their hours reduced.

These difficult decisions were not made lightly. They reflected the business reality and the fact that we are in lockdown - events that we enjoy, like sports fixtures, are presently on hold.

All of our staff are benefiting from the EWSS as the company is not profitable.

But we need further government support - just like local radio stations who received government grants and schemes, local newspapers also need a lifeline to help us survive.

And we need our government to stand up to the digital giants - demand payment for using our online content for their gain just like countries all over the world are doing.

Many local newspapers have been in this country for well over a century. They have backed local people and always wanted what is best for our community. Now those same local newspapers are facing a challenge like never before.

Our journey will continue, it’s a journey that has diversified over many years and now in the digital age the challenges are even greater. We have always demanded fairness for our people, and now this newspaper demands fairness for its survival.

Government support with similar grants recently given to local radio stations. And government action on ensuring payment for content created by newspapers, and monetised by Google, facebook and many others are two key demands that newspapers need.

It’s not much, fair play, and payment for what is taken. We have championed those two principles for many over the years - we now demand it for ourselves.