Testing positive with Covid-19 hit my mental health hard, says Longford Leader journalist

There’s not much more which can be said about coronavirus. Rising mortality and case numbers allied to the extended closure of schools as the country battles its way through its third lockdown in the space of 12 months are just for starters.

Conversations over the virus and in particular the debilitating effects it has on survivors have been relatively scant, in truth.

And that’s precisely what the author of this article intends doing, less than a month after testing positive with Covid-19 and having to stare down the daunting barrel of a two week period of self isolation.

January 4 was the day those fears became a gloomy reality when a test, carried out on foot of my own mother contracting coronavirus came back positive.

It was a bolt from the proverbial blue, especially as nothing in terms of symptoms suggested the virus was present.

There was no runny nose, no headache, no fever or high temperature, nothing. In other words, and has become an ever increasingly used term, yours truly was asymptomatic.

Given the fact my mother had tested positive and my father had likewise, the inevitability of being cut off from my family and not being able to see a soul for two weeks began to hit home.

Throw in the fact there was not enough groceries and food to last the full 14 days, worry soon turned into anxiety.

That’s the menacing yet concealed struggles that come with Covid. And unlike all the well oiled public health advice to cut yourself off from society, there is no HSE handbook for dealing with the virus’ psychological offshoots.

Research has shown Covid-19 survivors are likely to be at greater risk of developing mental illness.

A study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal, analysed electronic health records of 69 million people in the United States, including more than 62,000 cases of Covid-19.

In the three months following testing positive for Covid-19, one in five survivors were recorded as having a first time diagnosis of anxiety, depression or insomnia.

Now, I’m not for one minute suggesting those conditions have taken root in me, but there were certainly occasions over the past two to three weeks when the days seemed to endlessly drag.

Work, my phone and being able to talk to the people I care about the most in this world were the only distractions.

They, to all intents and purposes, were my saviour. There are a few people in particular who deserve specific mention.

My devoted better half Alicia as well as my good natured neighbours PJ and Fiona Reilly upheld my spirits by ensuring I did not starve as did my loving parents Rosaleen and Jim Joe together with my brother Noel.

Without them and their input, getting through the past few weeks would have been unimaginable.

Coronavirus and all that comes with it has taken this country and shaken it to its very foundations.

Almost 3,000 people have tragically lost their lives and tens of thousands of others have been forced to ensure its exhausting and potentially adverse after effects.

I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m lucky in the sense that I am able to sit here and tell my story.

I’m lucky in that after two weeks I can go outside, go for a walk and enjoy the beautiful landscape that makes up our proud county.

They are the little things, despite the prevailing gloom that comes with lockdown after lockdown, that this pandemic cannot take from us.

But just like Covid-19, anxiety is no longer the taboo subject it was for far too long.

We, as society, still need to break the cycle of fear that comes with talking openly about mental illness.

Let’s just hope that debate takes precedence not in six, 12 or 18 months time, but now.