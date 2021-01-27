Longford Greyhound Track will remain a sports and recreational area, councillors vow

Longford Municipal District councillors have vowed that there will be no rezoning of Longford Greyhound Track for residential or commercial use, despite recent murmurings that the site may be used for housing.

At a meeting of Longford MD, which was held via Microsoft Teams this afternoon, Cllr Seamus Butler raised the issue, stating that a large number of local residents have expressed concerns that the redevelopment of the site would take away a valuable amenity from the town.

"If anyone is thinking of purchasing it for anything other then sport or leisure, then they have another thing coming," Cllr Buttler stressed at this afternoon's meeting.

"This is totally misleading advertising by the auctioneer. There will be no housing on that land or anything of that sort."

Each and every councillor added thoughts of that ilk during today's meeting with Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Peggy Nolan being the first to back her colleague in his statement.

"Why it's being advertised as prime development land is beyond me," she said. "It will never be anything but recreational. We can never let another green space go out of this Municipal District."

Cllr Gerry Warnock stated that the biggest statement made by Longford MD was that they would maintain the zoning for a sports and recreational site and all seven mid-Longford councillors were "passionate about retaining that".

"It's there for the benefit of the people of Longford and not for development," he said. "It is the ambition of every member in Longford MD that that zoning remain for Longford Greyhound Track."

Cllr Gerry Hagan whole-heartedly agreed with his colleagues, stating that the site is "a purpose-built facility in the heart of our town".

"With very little development, it could be a running track, a soccer pitch. It's safe - in a safe part of our town. It's accessible from the train station and bus station. This will not be changed for residential, commercial or any other purpose. It will remain a sports and recreation site."

Meanwhile, Cllr Martin Monaghan noted that "every one of us is on record stating that the site be recreational".

"There were seven councillors here all in agreement from day one on this. They can do absolutely nothing without our say so on this. It's going to be a recreational area."

Also giving her support to the cause, Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi said that she has had a number of people express their concern and has reassured all of them that the council has no intention of changing the zoning of that site.

"Any attempt to rezone that site will be met with great resistance," she insisted.

Finally, Cllr John Browne, who was clearly in agreement with his colleagues, made one short and simple statement to express his support: "And so say all of us."

Concluding the issue, Cllr Peggy Nolan put out a strong message that the public need not worry about and rezoning of the site.

"Let the public have no fear. We know our duty. We are carrying out our duty. And our duty is to make sure that that green space will remain in the Longford Municipal District," she said.