Longford family, Kris, Kyle & Caitlín start live-stream cook-along show

In the first lockdown we had banana bread and fine weather but as we continue to struggle through lockdown number three, families are constantly on the lookout for new ways to keep the kids occupied.

Fortunately, local chef, Kris Richardson from Keenan’s of Tarmonbarry, has come up with a way to not only get his own kids cooking and learning a valuable skill, but also to help families to cook along with their own children via Facebook live.

“I started to do it with the kids on Facebook and I set up a page called Kris, Kyle and Caitlín Lockdown Cook- along,” Kris told the Longford Leader.

“We’re doing it on Thursdays from 4.30pm for an hour or so, depending on how long it takes to cook.”

So far, Kris and the kids have done two live cookery streams, showing their online viewers how to cook a delicious chicken, bacon and mushroom pasta on week one, and a tasty beef lasagne on week two.

“At the moment it’s mostly for friends and their families. The first week, I was expecting maybe ten people to watch but there were 500 views on it, so this week we set up a separate page for it,” said Kris.

“People can cook along. It can be hard to cook along, so anyone who doesn’t cook with us can always go back and watch again afterwards.”

It’s an excellent way to keep the kids busy and learning new and valuable skills while the schools are close and this was one of the motivating factors for Kris.

“It’s mainly for the kids that I do it. They enjoy cooking and watching YouTube cooking videos,” he explained.

“So it’s good to encourage the kids to do something different. It’s a stressful enough time.”

To cook along with Kris, Kyle and Caithlín, you can visit their Facebook page where ingredients and equipment will be posted early in the week, to give you time to prep for Thursday’s live stream.