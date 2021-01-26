Small increase in Longford Covid-19 cases as national death toll passes 3,000

Covid-19 has infected six more people in Longford, reported on the day that the national death toll passed 3,000.

There were 90 more deaths notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Tuesday, January 26.

89* of the deaths occurred this month. The median age of those who died is 83 years and the age range is 48-99 years. There has now been a total of 3,066** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate is unchanged from yesterday and is 384.1 per 100,000 population with 157 new cases in the county over the past 14 days.

However, the county now has the fourth lowest incidence rate in the country, with Kerry, Roscommon and Leitrim having a lower rate.

The five day moving average to January 25 is 12 cases per day in Longford.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,279 (1,273 as at Sunday, January 24 plus the 6 announced today by NPHET).

National

As of midnight, Monday 25th January, the HPSC has been notified of 928 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 189,851 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Shockingly, there have already been more new cases this January in Ireland than in the whole of 2020, highlighted by Dr Tony Holohan, the HSE's Chief Medical Officer.

“Today we are reporting a further 90 deaths, bringing our cumulative total of lives lost to COVID-19 to more than 3,000 in Ireland. This highly infectious disease is having a severe impact on the most vulnerable in our society and we must continue the good work we are doing to suppress it.

“The decline in daily incidence of COVID-19 has begun, however the volume of disease in our communities remains very high. To date we have reported 96,000 cases in January 2021, which has already passed the total of 93,500 cases reported in 2020. Indeed, public health doctors in the Midlands reported a total of 4,000 cases in the first 8 months of 2020 and another 4,000 cases in the first four weeks of 2021.

“Through our enhanced public health surveillance programme, we have identified 6 additional cases linked to the Southern African variant of concern. All cases are being followed up by public health teams in line with the latest ECDC guidance published on the 21st January.

“The downturn in incidence has been achieved through the determination of people across the country to stay at home, to work from home and to avoid meeting and socialising with others. It is imperative that everyone continues to strictly adhere to the public health advice to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this highly-infectious disease.”

The national 14 day incidence has fallen further to 721.1 per 100,000 population but there have been 34,336 new cases in the past two weeks. The seven-day incidence is 273.8 nationally while the five day national average for new case numbers has dropped by about 400 today to 1,591.

As of 2pm today, 1,750 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 216 are in ICU. there were 65 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



