Longford/Westmeath TD Robert Troy invites student views on Leaving Cert 2021

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford Westmeath, Robert Troy TD, has today called on students, teachers, parents and guardian and all interested persons to submit their views on Leaving Certificate 2021 in a survey launched this week.

The purpose of the survey is to gather information on what provisions teachers, students, parents and schools in Westmeath and Longford want for Leaving Certificate 2021. The findings of the survey will then be presented to Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, to ensure that the voices of Westmeath and Longford students are considered as discussions progress on the Leaving Certificate.

As discussions continue, Minister Troy wishes to highlight the importance of listening to those who will be impacted the most. There have been ongoing concerns about the safety of holding in-person examinations for the Leaving Certificate at the end of the school-year and the survey seeks to assess the attitudes of those involved and how they would envisage assessment to look like. The survey will address questions regarding examinations and calculated grades, safety, and Leaving Certificate examination dates.

Minister Troy said: “This is a very difficult time for students, their families, teachers and the entire education community. A recent national survey revealed that students would prefer the option to decide how they would be assessed – to either take the traditional exam-based assessment, base it on calculated grades, or even a blend of the two. This is an important time in your young people’s lives and I want to facilitate their contribution to the ongoing discussions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our society – with younger generations experiencing significant upheaval at such an important stage of their young lives. I will continue to meet with schools and students on this matter as I want to ensure their views are heard. In collating their responses in survey form I can share the findings with Minister Foley and her officials for consideration as discussions progress. The voices of the Westmeath and Longford education communities need to be heard.”