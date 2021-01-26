Longford Circuit Court sitting scheduled for tomorrow to be pushed back due to positive Covid-19 case

A sitting of Longford Circuit Court, which was due to take place tomorrow to determine what cases could go ahead during the pandemic has been postponed due to Covid-19.

As a result of an attendee at court in Mullingar on Tuesday, January 19, proving positive for Covid-19, it has become necessary to adjourn court sittings for two weeks.

"This course of action has been necessitated by the requirement to comply with public health guidelines and to ensure that all persons who were deemed close contacts of the said attendee are allowed to isolate for a period of 14 days from the date of contact. The said 14 day period will have expired on February 3rd," reads a statement issued by Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson this week.

The bulk of circuit course cases are due to be adjourned to mid February, save for a certain few which will take place next week in Mullingar.