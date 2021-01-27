Many Longford tradesmen acquired their skills from respected Moyne teacher John Gilchrist

The death occurred, peacefully in the exceptional care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Thursday, January 21 of John William Gilchrist, Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford.

A widely respected, former teacher at Ballinamuck Vocational School and Moyne Community School, John’s funeral cortege left Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, January 23 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Predeceased by his parents William and Annie and also by his brother Declan, the late John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Lily, daughters Niamh Hallissy (Clane, Co Kildare), Lorna (Carlow) and Sinead Gibson (Hillsborough, Co Down), son John (Galway), sons-in-law Michael, Seamus and Colin, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sisters Teresa Quinn, Rose Dennigan, Mary Carty and Diane Rohan, brothers Pat and Mike, grandchildren Caoilfhionn, Rossa, Lilianne and Noah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Paying tribute to John, Moyne CS posted on their Facebook page that it was with deep regret that they learned of the passing of former staff member John Gilchrist.

The post read: “John began his teaching career in Ballinamuck Vocational School. When it amalgamated with the Latin School to form Moyne Community School, John became a teacher in the new school from the day it opened.

“John taught woodwork, construction and technical drawing and many of the skilled tradesmen in the north Longford, Cavan and Leitrim areas began acquiring their skills and craft in his classroom.

“He was the most practical of practical teachers and constantly passed on tips and ideas that were often not found in textbooks.

“His love for his craft was imparted effortlessly to his pupils as they learned how to draw, build, plumb, wire and plaster. Many of those pupils have gone on to enjoy highly successful careers in the construction industry around the world.

“John will also be remembered for his bus and the loads of pupils he brought out to Moyne from Longford town and its environs.

“Those pupils including his own children chatted and laughed as John’s bus meandered its way to Moyne using the white line in the middle of the road for occasional guidance.

“In the staffroom, John was a demon on the table tennis table where his steady but relentless returns eventually broke down most opponents. When the table tennis table was replaced by the pool table John utilised the same approach with similar success.

“The school community would like to offer our sympathy to his wife Lily, daughters Niamh, Lorna, Sinead and son John as well as his extended family and wide circle of friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Dromard GAA and John’s Club 55 colleagues at Longford Golf Club also paid tribute to him.

May he rest in peace.