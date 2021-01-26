Risk of flooding as Longford hit with a status yellow rainfall warning

Longford has been hit with a status yellow rainfall warning from 6pm on Wednesday, January 27 to 6am on Thursday, January 28.

Met Éireann issued the warning earlier today, forecasting that Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath are in for a spell of very heavy rain, with a risk of localised flooding.

Forecast the remainder of week:

TONIGHT

Tonight will bring patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Mist and low cloud too, with fog patches on hills. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, coolest in the north, in light southwest winds.

TOMORROW - WEDNESDAY 27TH JANUARY

Tomorrow, Wednesday will be another mild and mostly cloudy day, with showery outbreaks of rain in the morning and early afternoon. Later in the afternoon, a more persistent band of rain will spread from the southwest, bringing some heavy and possibly thundery bursts along with a risk of spot flooding during the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, with light and variable winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

OUTLOOK: Unsettled with spells of rain. Generally mild, but cooler in the north.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wet and breezy with widespread rain, heavy at times, with spot flooding likely. Low cloud and mist too. Some sleet and hill snow may occur in north Ulster towards dawn. Lowest temperatures 1 to 4 degrees Celsius in Ulster, but milder elsewhere with lows of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius. Freshening southeast winds will veer southwest overnight, strong and gusty near coasts.

THURSDAY: Overnight rain will become confined to Ulster by mid-morning, with occasional sleet and hill snow there. Generally cloudy elsewhere, with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle and some limited brighter spells. Further rain will move up from the southwest during the afternoon and evening, turning heavy at times over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius generally, but a few degrees cooler in northeast Ulster.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Further falls of rain and drizzle, gradually fragmenting over the southern two thirds of the country but continuing fairly persistent further north. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, coldest in Ulster. Winds will be cyclonic variable, freshening later.

FRIDAY: Generally quite dull with scattered outbreaks of rain. Afternoon highs of 8 to 10 degrees but turning cooler across the Ulster with temperatures dropping to between 3 and 5 degrees during the afternoon. Light to moderate easterly breezes, increasing fresh and gusty in the evening.

WEEKEND: Current indications for Saturday suggest cold and sunny conditions after a frosty/icy start. Wet and windy conditions are currently indicated for Sunday.