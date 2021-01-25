Covid-19 latest: Longford has third best record for average number of daily cases nationally

Covid-19 has infected 9 more Longford people according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which has published the average rate of new cases in each county over the equivalent of a working week.

The daily report issued on January 25 shows that apart from the new cases, the five day moving average to January 24 is 13 per day in Longford.

This means Longford has the third-best record for the average number of cases a day nationally, behind Leitrim and Roscommon on 6 and 11, respectively.

Longford's 14-day incidence rate has increased ever so slighty and it is 384.1 per 100,000 population with 157 new cases in the county over the past 14 days. It remains the second lowest rate in the country.



The previous day, Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 was 376.8 per 100,000 population.

From January 1 to January 24, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 483 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases ; Jan 21 - 21 cases ; Jan 22 - 12 cases ; Jan 23 - 9 cases ; Jan 24 - 9 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,273 (1,264 as at Saturday, January 23 plus the 9 announced today by NPHET).

National

NPHET also announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of seven additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,977 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, January 24 NPHET said that the HPSC has been notified of 1,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 188,923 (*3 denotified) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The national 14 day incidence has fallen further to 766.2 per 100,000 population but there have been 36,486 in the two weeks. The seven-day incidence is 296.3 nationally while the five day national average for new case numbers is 1,926.

As of 2pm today, January 25 1,905 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU. There were 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.