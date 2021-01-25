Longford County Council secures back-to-back success at the 29th All Ireland Occupational Safety Awards

Longford County Council has yet again been recognised for its outstanding workplace standards at the All-Ireland Annual Occupational Safety Awards.

For the second year in a row, Longford County Council has won the Local Authority / Council Award and was recognised as a Consistent High Achiever at the annual ceremony which is run by the National Irish Safety Organisation in conjunction with Northern Ireland Safety Group. The results were announced in an online ceremony which took place on Friday afternoon.

Delighted with the win, Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon said, “It’s great to be consistently recognised on a national stage for the strong culture of health, safety and welfare that is in place at Longford County Council.”

Acting Health and Safety Officer Amanda Cullen agreed saying, “These awards are a testament to the dedication of all of the local authority employees who consistently work so hard to comply with the high level of workplace health and safety standards required. It’s a great win for the whole organisation.”

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Paul Ross congratulated the Health and Safety team and all who contributed to this great achievement. “I’m delighted to say that we have proven to be a county of excellence here at Longford County Council as one of the few local authorities that has achieved this consistent standard.”

The local authority recently successfully migrated from OHSAS 18001:2007 to ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System Standard, following a two-day surveillance audit with the National Standards Authority of Ireland.

This latest award is the latest in a series of national achievements for Longford County Council. The local authority was recognised by Chambers Ireland and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage in November 2020 with a National Excellence in Local Government Award for the Use of Remote Working Technology when they took home the prestigious award for “Outstanding Initiative through the Municipal Districts”.

Longford County Council is a consistent achiever in the NISO /NISG competition since first entering in 2014, securing a safety award each year.