Covid-19 latest: 465 cases of virus in Longford this month as 77 deaths reported nationally today #StayHome

There were 12 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Longford this evening and Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, has called for continued solidarity across Ireland.

The 14-day incidence rate has risen ever so slightly to 460.0 per 100,000 population with 188 new cases in the county over the past 14 days. It remains the second lowest rate in the country.

The previous day, Longford's 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 was 452.6 per 100,000 population.

From January 1 to January 22, the accumulated number of Covid-19 infections in Longford amounts to 465 (Jan 1 - 39 cases; Jan 2 - 55 cases; Jan 3 - 30 cases; Jan 4 - 5 cases; Jan 5 - 78 cases; Jan 6 - 28 cases; Jan 7 - 34 cases; Jan 8 - 9 cases; Jan 9 - 43 cases; Jan 10 - 7 cases; Jan 11 - 6 cases; Jan 12 - 28 cases; Jan 13 - 7 cases ; Jan 14 - 11 cases ; Jan 15 - 5 cases; Jan 16 - 7 cases; Jan 17 - 11 cases; Jan 18 - 4 cases ; Jan 19 - 11 cases ; Jan 20 - 14 cases ; Jan 21 - 21 cases ; Jan 22 - 12 cases).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,255 (1,243 as at Thursday, January 21 plus the 12 announced today by NPHET).

Dr Tony Holohan has called for continued solidarity across Ireland.

“Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection. Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

“We know it is possible to have COVID-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible," he said.

NPHET said the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 77 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

76 of these deaths occurred in January, 1 in December. The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43-98 years. There has been a total of 2,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,892 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There were 59 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Friday 22nd January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 186,184* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The national incidence has fallen to 955.55 cases per 100,000 on the back of 45,500 as the third wave recedes. The seven day incidence is now 344.9 per 100k. The average number of new cases over five days has fallen but remains high at 2,273.