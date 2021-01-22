Longford man's band State Lights 'paused for foreseeable future'

Popular Irish band, State Lights, have announced that they have pushed pause on their music for the foreseeable future.

Granard native Joe Regan is the guitarist in the band, which announced its break on Facebook yesterday.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the band said:

"It is with sadness yet optimism that State Lights is being paused for the foreseeable future. Not a decision made lightly, and one made in harmony and love between us all.

"Time will be taken developing new musical projects that we will update you about on all your socials.

"Live performance for us is a communal experience completed only by you, the audience. So we thank you for turning up and filling our hearts and souls time after time.

"Our schedule show at the Button Factory on Saturday, February 20, affected once again by the pandemic will sadly be cancelled with refunds being made available by MCD Productions.

"It's tough out there in the world for everyone right now. So we want to leave you with a genuine message of love and hope for the future. And hey, we may see you there someday.

"Until then, we look forward to brighter days, closer to those we love, filled with sound. Peace will come, by the by, through night and day."