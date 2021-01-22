Suspended sentence for Longford man who drove while disqualified

A man who drove with no insurance while disqualified has been given a suspended prison sentence and a further disqualification of four years following last Tuesday’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Francis Dempsey Glenoughill, Ballinalee, Co Longford, was stopped by gardaí in Longford town on December 18, 2020. He appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes last Tuesday morning.

The court heard that Mr Dempsey had 19 previous convictions, including two for drink driving. The most recent drink driving conviction was in May 2017, when he received a €500 fine and a six year disqualification.

Prior to that, in January 2017, he received a three year disqualification for drink driving.

Defence solicitor, Owen Carty, explained that his client has, to date, served four years of his disqualification and that, on the date he was stopped by gardaí, he was collecting his fianceé from work.

“She was working in town and at about midnight, she couldn’t get a taxi home, so he took his father’s car to pick her up,” Mr Carty explained.

“The only thing that alerted gardaí was the car was dirty and they couldn’t read the registration. He understands the gravity of where he’s at and realises that he has two full years to serve on his disqualification. I would ask you to be lenient.”

“I have to give him a suspended sentence to deter him from doing this again,” said Judge Hughes, handing down a four month prison sentence and suspending it for three years.

He also disqualified Mr Dempsey for four years. Mr Carty, again hoping for leniency, asked Judge Hughes if there was any possibility of shortening the disqualification.

“He was disqualified for six years, which would bring him to May 2023,” said Judge Hughes.

“I’ve disqualified him for four years from January 2021, which will bring him to January 2025 so in effect I’m adding less than two years for someone who was driving while disqualified. No, I won’t oblige you,” he concluded.