Book of evidence served on Longford school robbery accused

The Book of Evidence was served last Tuesday on a man accused of armed robbery at a Longford town school in August 2020.

James Cranny, 14 Meadow Crest, Boyle, Co Roscommon, was due to face Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson last Tuesday but, due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the vast majority of Circuit Court hearings have been pushed out to February.

Mr Cranny is facing six charges, including attempted robbery of the primary school, the attempted robbery of three people at the school, the production of a screwdriver as a weapon,robbery of €100 cash from one person and €135 cash from another.

The court previously heard that the suspect “held up” a number of people with a sharp implement believed to be a screwdriver, before fleeing with a sum of cash. He was arrested a short time later.

Appearing at Longford District Court the previous week, Mr Cranny had waived his right to the book of evidence, stating that “those people shouldn’t have been put through that”.

However, State Solicitor Mark Connellan explained to the court that it was easier on the court if the book was served.

Mr Cranny’s case will be up for mention at Longford Circuit Court on January 27.