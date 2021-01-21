Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty calls for predictive grade option in exams

Longford/Westmeath TD Joe Flaherty has called on Minister for Education Norma Foley and the Irish government to give Leaving Cert students the option of predictive grades as they face into a difficult few months ahead of their state exams.

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of Junior Cert exams and the option of predictive grades for Leaving Cert students. Those who were unhappy with their grades were given the option to sit exams in the autumn.

But the second half of last year proved a challenge for students sitting the exams this year, as they faced the closures of schools at what was a vital time for them as they prepared to enter their final year of school.

Deputy Flaherty explained that he has been contacted by a large number of students and parents in recent weeks who are concerned, anxious and angry at the government’s “fixed determination” to hold the Leaving Cert exams as normal in June.

“Justifiably students and parents are upset and angry at the decision for this being based off prevailing public health restrictions and does not appear to take into account the incomparable disadvantages the 2021 Leaving Cert class has been the victim of having missed two and a half months of in-person class time in their fifth year and the current hiatus from in-school learning they are currently facing,” he said.

“It is without question that the Leaving Cert class of 2020 were presented with an utterly unparalleled challenge that was/is Covid-19, but fortunately with support from family, friends, teachers and the Government, many students were able to overcome this and progress with their lives.,” he continued.

“A significant point that facilitated this progression for the 2020 class, was that they were given the opportunity to choose between the traditional exams, which were held in November or predictive grades.

“With the rate of infection now at an all time high ten months on from this, hospitalisations at an increasing peak and the reintroduction of Level 5 lockdown and all students currently facing online learning, I believe they deserve equal opportunity like their predecessors in 2020.

“These students are not only facing the ordinary mounting pressure that occurs in the build up to the Leaving cert but lost class time in their critical senior cycle, mounting anxiety from being 10 months into a pandemic, fatigue, increased family poverty and reduced family income, infection, isolation, grief from loss of friends and family to Covid-19, and are once again back facing remote learning with no definite guarantee if or when they will be back sitting in front of their teachers in the classroom.

“An increasing number of students are living at home with people who have contracted Covid, without adequate broadband, without dedicated quiet places of study, are without teachers who at this time are also struggling with the effects of the virus, without studio space, kitchens, labs and other practical learning spaces that are essential to certain subjects being taught.

“This is consequently causing immense anxiety, depression, stress and fatigue of the ongoing virus with many feeling their sense of security weakened,” Deputy Flaherty added.

“Many have had to deal with vast changes in their domestic setting. Many will have had to support their parents and grandparents with the impact of Covid-19 and in some cases have had to undertake child minding roles with parents working full time and schools and creches closed at times. It is certain the class of 2021 are both deserving and in need of a break.”

To that end, Deputy Flaherty has asked the Minister for Education to make an announcement as soon as possible to commit to the Leaving Cert class of 2021 and to giving the m the option of predictive grading.

“I am of the opinion that this would be the most rational choice for all. It will guarantee each student and teacher goes forward for the rest of this school year with certainty, and surely boost greater participation in remote learning,” he said.

“It will also show students, teachers and parents that the Government is sensitive to their current situation and that you have their best interest at heart.”