Longford's St Christopher's Special School to remain closed after latest government u-turn

Pupils from St Christopher's Special School in Longford will have to wait a while longer before returning to their desks after the Government was forced to abandon plans for a partial re-opening of schools for children with special needs.

Education Minister Norma Foley revealed last week how talks involving various education partners, including teacher unions, were working towards a return for pupils with special needs tomorrow (January 21).

A spokesperson for the Battery Road facility said on Monday it was “awaiting guidance” from the Department of Education before an expected return on Thursday.

However, talks between the Department of Education and unions over the resumption of classes for children with special education needs collapsed on Tuesday night.

Staff representatives cited concerns about the safety of such a move amid high levels of Covid-19 transmission in the community.

It also makes a full return to school on February 1 increasingly doubtful if Covid infection rates remain high.