Longford hearing dates adjourned due to Covid-19

Longford District Court hearings listed for January are to be adjourned to March due to current Covid-19 restrictions. The move comes as court services endeavour to reduce the number of people appearing in the courtroom.

However, a select number of hearings will be fixed at Longford District Court under prior agreement between the prosecution and the defence in an effort to reduce pressure on the court in March.

“What will happen is, instead of two hearings a day, I’ll have four, and everyone will get very tetchy,” Judge Hughes noted.

Meanwhile, a small number of Circuit Court cases will be heard via video link this month, with the vast majority of hearings due to take place in February.

Judge Keenan Johnson sat last Tuesday and did a callover of all cases that were due to appear at the January sittings of Longford Circuit Court. There will be a review of what cases can proceed on January 27.

State solicitor Mark Connellan explained that sentencing would take place at ‘the back end of February’, but it was not likely any jury trials would take place until March or April at the earliest.