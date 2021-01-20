Bord na Móna calls time on peat harvesting for good

The familiar site of Bord na Mona's peat briquette is to disappear from fuel stores and fireplaces after the company announced it has stopped peat harvesting for good.

The firm's decision also means an end to the cutting of peat for use in compost for gardening and horticulture as the company moves towards more renewable forms of energy production.

Bord na Móna informed staff and unions of the decision last Thursday night.

Making the announcement, Chief Executive Tom Donnellan said:

“The Brown to Green strategy has involved the transformation of Bord na Móna from a traditional peat business into a climate solutions company.

"The progress made over the past two years means we are now fully focused on renewable energy generation, recycling and the development of other low carbon enterprises.

"While there are many advantages to the changes we have made, the key benefits include the high value, sustainable employment we are providing and the significant support we are delivering to Ireland’s objective, to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The move comes as pressure grows on companies and countries to end fossil fuel use and cut carbon emissions as the climate crisis intensifies.